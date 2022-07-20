Advertisement

Green Bay Packers announce times for first training camp practices

Fans watch Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2021 training camp at Ray Nitschke Field(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced the starting times for the first three public practices of training camp. All three, on July 27, 28 and 30, start at 10:45 A.M.

Times for the other practices will be announced later.

Packers Training Camp is one of the oldest and greatest off-season traditions in football. This is the 77th year.

Practices will take place at Ray Nitschke Field along Oneida Street, across the street from Lambeau Field. If there’ inclement weather, the practices move inside the Don Hutson Center, away from public eyes.

PUBLIC PRACTICE DATES

  • July 27 - 10:45 A.M.
  • July 28 - 10: 45 A.M.
  • July 30 - 10:45 A.M.
  • August 1 - To be announced
  • August 2 - To be announced
  • August 4 - To be announced
  • August 5 - Family Night Scrimmage - 7:00 P.M. (gates open at 5:30 P.M.)
  • August 7 - To be announced
  • August 8 - To be announced
  • August 10 - To be announced
  • August 16 (Joint practice with New Orleans Saints) - To be announced
  • August 17 (Joint practice with New Orleans Saints) - To be announced

