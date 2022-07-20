Grill like you mean it!
Wisconsin Beef Council recipes
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for the grill.
GRILLED SIRLOIN STEAK KABOBS WITH GARLIC ROSEMARY BUTTER
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick
1 Tbsp steak seasoning blend
1 Tbsp olive oil
8 oz red-skinned potatoes
4 oz cherry tomatoes
4 oz baby portobello mushrooms
Basting Sauce
4 Tbsp. salted butter
1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
1.5 tsp fresh garlic, minced
Garnish
1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers
Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture.
Sauce:
In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally.
--------
ANCHO CHILE SPICED STREET TACOS WITH PINEAPPLE SALSA AND JALAPENO CREMA
INGREDIENTS:
1 Pound beef Top Sirloin Steak (1/4 inch dice)
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 tsp ancho chile powder
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp granulated garlic
8 - 4″corn tortillas
Jalapeno Cream
1 Fresh California Avocado, peeled and pitted
2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
3 Tbsp sour cream
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped
Pineapple Salsa
6 fresh pineapple rings, grilled and chopped
3 tsp fresh lime juice
1/4 cup red onion, diced
1/2 cup diced tomatoes
3 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped
1/2 tsp kosher salt
Garnish:
Crumbled Cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, diced onion
COOKING:
- Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch cubes.
Cook’s Tip: Freeze your sirloin steak for up to 30 minutes to help aid in the cutting.
- In a medium size bowl combine beef, ancho Chile powder, salt, garlic, and olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. In batches add in 1/2 the beef mixture and cook for 6 - 8 minutes siring occasionally. Repeat until all the beef is cooked, remove from heat and set aside.
JALAPENO CREAM
- Place avocado, lime juice, sour cream, salt and jalapeño peppers in bowl of food processor; pulse until smooth.
PINEAPPLE SALSA
- In a medium size bowl combine pineapple, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.
BUILD:
- Grill tortillas for 1 - 2 minutes on each side. Top of each tortilla with beef, then pineapple salsa, and top with jalapeno crema and additional garnish as desired.
