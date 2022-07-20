Advertisement

Grill like you mean it!

Kabobs and street tacos on the grill
By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for the grill.

GRILLED SIRLOIN STEAK KABOBS WITH GARLIC ROSEMARY BUTTER

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 Tbsp steak seasoning blend

1 Tbsp olive oil

8 oz red-skinned potatoes

4 oz cherry tomatoes

4 oz baby portobello mushrooms

Basting Sauce

4 Tbsp. salted butter

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

1.5 tsp fresh garlic, minced

Garnish

1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.

Cut beef  Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture.

Sauce:

In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally.
--------

ANCHO CHILE SPICED STREET TACOS WITH PINEAPPLE SALSA AND JALAPENO CREMA

INGREDIENTS:

1 Pound beef Top Sirloin Steak (1/4 inch dice)

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp ancho chile powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

8 - 4″corn tortillas

Jalapeno Cream

1 Fresh California Avocado, peeled and pitted

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

3 Tbsp sour cream

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

Pineapple Salsa

6 fresh pineapple rings, grilled and chopped

3 tsp fresh lime juice

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

3 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Garnish:

Crumbled Cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, diced onion

COOKING:

  1. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch cubes.
    Cook’s Tip: Freeze your sirloin steak for up to 30 minutes to help aid in the cutting.
  2. In a medium size bowl combine beef, ancho Chile powder, salt, garlic, and olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
  3. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. In batches add in 1/2 the beef mixture and cook for 6 - 8 minutes siring occasionally. Repeat until all the beef is cooked, remove from heat and set aside.
JALAPENO CREAM
  1. Place avocado, lime juice, sour cream, salt and jalapeño peppers in bowl of food processor; pulse until smooth.
PINEAPPLE SALSA
  1. In a medium size bowl combine pineapple, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.
BUILD:
  1. Grill tortillas for 1 - 2 minutes on each side. Top of each tortilla with beef, then pineapple salsa, and top with jalapeno crema and additional garnish as desired.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

TONI MCMANUS