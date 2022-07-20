Advertisement

Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability

The list ranks small to midsize cities on a number of factors.
(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year in a row, Madison has been identified as one of the best places to live throughout the United States, according to research and data compiled from Livability, coming in at the top spot.

The site, which researched over 2,000 cities spread out across the country, ranked Madison first based on eight different factors including diversity, economy, education, and demographics contributing to its score. They also use studies and surveys to help compile everything together in their rankings. Livability also focused more on small to mid-size cities versus more highly populated ones.

Madison’s score was 725 based on Livability’s research. Following Madison was other notable Midwest cities including Ann Arbor, MI, Rochester, MN, Naperville, IL and Overland Park, KS rounding out the top five.

Some major pieces that earned Madison its number one spot included the Dane County Farmers’ Market, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, the Mendota and Monona lakes and its plethora of beaches, and the city’s readiness for remote workers.

Waukesha was also ranked within the top 15, coming in at number 12 on the list.

Find out more about why Madison was ranked above other major cities on Livability’s website.

