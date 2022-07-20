No one hurt after water rescue on the Eau Claire River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a water rescue team was called for four teenagers who got stuck in the Eau Claire River Wednesday afternoon.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says they were floating down the river when the current drove them into a tree hanging over the water. Crews were able to supply life vests to them, before pulling them out on ropes.

The Department says while it can be fun to be out on the water, it’s important to be careful when floating on the river.

“The water is rushing and it’s a little higher than usual. And it is fast in that area. And if you’re not familiar with the river, it’ll suck you right into these what we call strainers. And then you’re stuck there. The water actually opens up against the trees and you don’t feel like you can let go,” Joe Kelly, ECFD Battalion Chief, said.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says no one was hurt.

