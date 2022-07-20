Advertisement

Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break

Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes Can-Am Ryker motorcycles is warning people not to ride some of them because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out a statement about the warning on Wednesday for certain 2022 motorcycles made by Bombardier Recreational Products.

The company is recalling over 9,300 of the three-wheeled Rykers. In documents filed with the agency,

Bombardier reported that it had two reports of stem bolts that broke while the cycles were being ridden.

The company is recommending that the motorcycles be parked until repairs are made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a...
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Human remains found in Port Edwards near Wisconsin River
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

hot car death
11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice
Freddy Fernandez sits with his fiancé, Vanessa Cruz, and their 8-month-old daughter, Mariana...
Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families
Isaac Yoder
Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun