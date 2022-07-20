As partisan primary nears, what you need to know

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -A field of candidates will come down to just two after the partisan primary. Key races will be whittled down on Aug. 9 including local sheriff’s races, the 3rd congressional district, a U.S. Senate seat and the race for governor.

In 2020′s partisan primary, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said 957,197 people cast a ballot in the state.

As this year’s election gets closer, municipal clerks are preparing for voting to start.

“For our elections, for Aug. 9, we always have in-person absentee voting two weeks prior to an election,” said Cynthia Bauer, Altoona’s City Clerk.

In Altoona that voting starts next Tuesday and is open on weekdays through Aug. 5.

To return your absentee ballot in-person Bauer said: “You can always drop it off at Altoona City Hall which is just yourself. If you have a spouse that also has a ballot, you can only bring your own. If your wife or the other spouse is in the car, we can make arrangements to get it from the car.”

If you’re looking to vote absentee in the primary election, there’s still time to request a ballot.

That deadline is Aug. 4.

All absentee ballots must be received by your local city clerk either by mail or in-person before polls close on Election Day.

As it gets closer, Bauer recommends checking out the state’s myvote.wi.gov.

“That gives you information to see if you are registered already, what’s on your ballot, where the polling places are, if you want to request an absentee ballot, and again that you are registered at your current location,” Bauer said.

No matter how you vote, Bauer said don’t forget your photo ID.

Again, Election Day for the partisan primary is Aug. 9. Polls across the state open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Candidates who win their primary will then be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

