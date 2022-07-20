Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County

Isaac Yoder
Isaac Yoder(Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released into the public.

According to a media release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Level 3 Sex Offender 36-year-old Isaac Yoder is scheduled to be released into the public from a Wis. facility on July 23, 2022.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release Yoder is set to live at 29429 County Highway V in Kendall, Wis. in Monroe County. He will be under supervision through the State of Wis. Department of Corrections including lifetime GPS monitoring.

Yoder’s previous offenses include 1st degree sexual assault of a child and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. The offenses occurred in Vernon County between 2007 and 2013.

