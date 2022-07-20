Advertisement

UW-La Crosse, Mayo Clinic enter health services agreement

Beginning fall 2022, the Student Health Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will...
Beginning fall 2022, the Student Health Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will look a little different for students of University of Wisconsin- La Crosse.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is announcing a new health services agreement between Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Beginning fall 2022, the Student Health Center at UW-La Crosse will look a little different for students.

The new health services agreement is said to bring Mayo Clinic care directly to students. The agreement, signed on July 20, is intended to enhance student health services, with on-campus access to Mayo Clinic services.

“Convenience and access to high-quality health care services are essential for students to optimize their well-being and help them return to their daily activities as soon as possible after seeking care,” Paul Mueller, M.D., Regional Vice President for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, said. “Mayo Clinic Health System will provide on-campus primary care services and seamless referrals to specialists if care is required outside the scope of the Student Health Center.”

Mayo Clinic Health System notes in their media release the Student Health Center will continue to provide health services to Western Technical College students. Additionally, Mayo Clinic Health System shares a similar agreement with Viterbo University, providing services to students.

For more information you can view Mayo Clinic Health System’s full media release here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a...
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Human remains found in Port Edwards near Wisconsin River
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/20/22)
Special agents in Wisconsin report an uptick in threats like ransomware attacks.
FBI ramps up cyber crime prevention efforts
Slot machines
Menominee, Hard Rock renew efforts to open Kenosha casino
Isaac Yoder
Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County