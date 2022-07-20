UW-La Crosse, Mayo Clinic enter health services agreement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is announcing a new health services agreement between Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Beginning fall 2022, the Student Health Center at UW-La Crosse will look a little different for students.

The new health services agreement is said to bring Mayo Clinic care directly to students. The agreement, signed on July 20, is intended to enhance student health services, with on-campus access to Mayo Clinic services.

“Convenience and access to high-quality health care services are essential for students to optimize their well-being and help them return to their daily activities as soon as possible after seeking care,” Paul Mueller, M.D., Regional Vice President for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, said. “Mayo Clinic Health System will provide on-campus primary care services and seamless referrals to specialists if care is required outside the scope of the Student Health Center.”

Mayo Clinic Health System notes in their media release the Student Health Center will continue to provide health services to Western Technical College students. Additionally, Mayo Clinic Health System shares a similar agreement with Viterbo University, providing services to students.

For more information you can view Mayo Clinic Health System’s full media release here.

