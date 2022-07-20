Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP may block clerks from fixing ballot addresses

Republican lawmakers are set to erase regulations allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fill in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are set to erase regulations allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The move would mark another in a series of steps Republicans and conservative allies have taken to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state. Earlier this month, the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot box drops are illegal. Now Republicans are targeting an emergency rule the Wisconsin Elections Commission has adopted that allows local clerks to fill in missing information in absentee voting witness addresses without consulting the witness. The Legislature’s rules committee is set to strike the rule down Wednesday afternoon.

