Advertisement

1 soldier dead, 9 injured in lightning strike at Ga. base

By WRDW Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW) - As thunderstorms moved through the area, 10 soliders were injured by a lighting strike, killing one of them, at Georgia’s Fort Gordon.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Bowman in a statement.

The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, WRDW reports.

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of the other nine injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a...
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards

Latest News

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more...
Biden unveils executive action plan on climate
Alex Murdaugh's wife and 22-year-old son were found shot to death at the family's hunting...
Disbarred SC attorney pleads not guilty in murders of wife, son
WAGNER TAILS: Romania & Snowflake and Baby
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun