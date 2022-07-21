Advertisement

12th Daylily Dig begins Friday

This Dig allows people of all ages to come and dig up any plants they want to take home. This...
This Dig allows people of all ages to come and dig up any plants they want to take home. This event helps the Farm create space for more plants to grow and also acts as a fundraiser for Trinity Lutheran’s partner church in Africa.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Youth from the Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire are at Sundance Hill Farm in Chippewa Falls prepping for the 12th annual Daylily Dig.

This Dig allows people of all ages to come and dig up any plants they want to take home. This event helps the Farm create space for more plants to grow and also acts as a fundraiser for Trinity Lutheran’s partner church in Africa.

“Our group of churches called the Synod are matched with Malawi, Africa, the Lutheran Church there. And they would love to have some help with building, you know, feeding centers and wells or nowadays COVID relief. So by giving away flowers, we’re able to raise funds that we can give to the church in Malawi, and they use it as they see fit,” Pastor Greg Kaufmann, Northwest Synod of Wis., said.

The Daylily Dig opens Friday and runs through Saturday. Sundance Hill Farm is located on 70th street in Chippewa Falls.

