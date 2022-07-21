Doctors discuss Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People who are still thinking about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon have another option.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday signed off on the Novavax shot.

The FDA recently gave the two-shot series emergency use authorization.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, doctors said technology used to develop Novavax’s shot is nothing new.

“It is similar to old vaccines in which a piece of protein is synthesized in a lab and that protein is introduced directly into the body and you get an immune response to that protein, as opposed to having a messenger RNA make that protein,” said Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Johnson.

Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, which have been going into arms since late 2020, used brand new mRNA technology.

Marshfield Clinic epidemiologist Maria Sundaram said those shots tell cells how to make spike proteins to fight the virus.

Novavax’s vaccine actually injects people with those proteins.

“Those are manufactured using other cells like yeast cells,” she said. “So the genetic information to make these small pieces into a virus, the SARS-CoV-2 that can’t infect people, those are given to the yeast, the yeast grows those little pieces without growing the whole virus, then those little pieces are isolated and purified and then they go into the vaccine.”

Despite having pieces of the virus, she said people can’t get COVID from the Novavax or mRNA vaccines.

Novavax said clinical trials show its vaccine’s efficacy at 90 percent.

Johnson cautions the Novavax data came from studies that happened before the Omicron variant became dominant. He added it does seem to be good at keeping people from getting very sick if they get the virus.

“It appears to be equivalent to the other vaccines. It does not appear to be superior,” he said. “They’re about the same but this is for people who are concerned about what type of vaccine to get.”

The CDC said Novavax shots could become available across the U.S. in the coming weeks.

