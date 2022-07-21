Eau Claire hosts Wisconsin Public School Summit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 8th annual Wisconsin Public Education Network Summer Summit got underway at North High School in Eau Claire Thursday.

Public education advocates, professionals and families gathered from across the state to connect over schooling in Wis. More than 30 workshops and lectures were available to learn more about the issues facing students and public schools.

The Summit was not only a great way for Eau Claire to show off its school system, but also to take in new ideas to improve it.

“For Eau Claire, I’m really excited to highlight our district to people that are already here, but also people away. I’m an educator at heart, so I’m always ready to learn, and I just want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to support our kids in our public schools. And that means getting people out, learning what the needs are and how we can address them,” Tim Nordin, ECASD Board President, said.

The event also featured an appearance from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly, as well as a presentation from Governor Tony Evers.

