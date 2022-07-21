Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old German Martinez of Eau Claire is facing three counts sexual exploitation of a child, five counts possession of child pornography, and one count resisting an officer.

The criminal complaint says a special agent reports that he was conducting an investigation on a specific peer to peer network for offenders sharing child pornography.

An IP address led authorities to an address of a business in Eau Claire and to Martinez. In June, 2022 authorities went the business’ address located at 3333 London Road in Eau Claire where they made contact with Martinez.

Martinez is identified as the Owner of the business, G & R Auto Sales and Detailing.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities told Martinez they would be searching the business and other members of law enforcement would be coming to clear the building. During that conversation with authorities, Martinez suddenly attempted to lunge back into the business through the front door. Martinez physically resisted an agent’s attempt to keep him from going back inside the building.

The criminal complaint says several items of digital storage found in 3333 London Road were examined by Wisconsin Department of Justice Digital Forensic Examiner’s and evidence of child sexual abuse material was found.

The criminal complaint says “several videos” depicting prepubescent girls engaging in sexual conduct with adults and other children were found on Martinez’s computer and a flash drive.

Martinez is due in Court on Aug. 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.