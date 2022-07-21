Evers stops in Altoona on “Pothole Patrol” Tour

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers was in Altoona Thursday as part of his statewide “Pothole Patrol” Tour.

During the Tour, Evers discussed his investments and efforts to improve local roads and highways. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Evers Administration has improved more than 4,600 miles of highways and roads, including more than 1,700 miles of locally owned roads across the state. The Administration has also improved nearly 1,500 bridges.

Evers says while progress has been made, the job isn’t finished yet.

“Most of them are in good shape. But yes, and especially within within city limits, you’ll find some roads that really, really need help. And that’s where the state can help out. That’s why we have the transit, the local transportation fund. That’s why we need to continue to do that. But yes, ever, I think on the grand scheme of things, the big roads are in good shape. We need to continue to places like this,” Evers said.

Evers says fixing the roads will continue to be a top priority.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.