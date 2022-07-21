Advertisement

Fierce Freedom hosts 15th annual Justice Run

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 15th annual Fierce Freedom Justice Run took place Wednesday at Carson Park.

It’s a Fundraiser to help support Fierce Freedom’s goal to educate the community about and disrupt the cycle of human trafficking and exploitation.

Community Program Specialist, Cat Morgan, says Fierce Freedom offers free educational programming within 30 miles of Eau Claire.

Morgan says this event and support from community members are vital to Fierce Freedom’s mission.

“The Justice Run is actually our largest fundraiser of the year. And so we really do rely on the support of our local community and fundraisers like this to continue to expand the work that we’re doing just right here in our community. It’s a very serious subject matter. We realize that, but it’s a little bit more accessible when you’re able to to just kind of come together as a family get a group of your friends here and just run, walk for justice,” Morgan said.

There was a half-mile race for kids, a two-mile race or a five-mile race as well as a virtual race.

