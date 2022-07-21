Future of La Crosse’s Harry J. Olson Senior Center uncertain

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A senior center on the northside of La Crosse is facing an unclear future after being part of the community for more than 45 years.

Since 1976, the Harry J. Olson Senior Center has been a welcome home for elder residents of La Crosse County.

“People have grown up around the center, people in the community have come here, their parents have come here,” Center Board President Ralph Geary said. “Active members now, their parents and grandparents actually came here.”

The center offers exercise classes like Strong Seniors and Tai Chi, such activities as weekly dances, and other opportunities for seniors to gather with one another in fellowship.

Geary says the center serves members from cities are as far out as Holmen, West Salem, and Onalaska, along with other parts of La Crosse County.

“At our peak, before COVID, we were probably at 260 or 270 members,” Geary detailed. “It dropped during COVID, obviously everybody was cooped up, and now the numbers are rising right back up.”

While the center has been a staple of La Crosse for 46 years, it may not make it to year 47.

The City’s contract with the center came to a close at the end of May, and while it has been operating on good faith since then, Executive Director Erin Goggin says the building may soon be vacated.

“We have been threatened with eviction,” Goggin shared. “We are not being evicted yet, but we’ve been threatened by the City to be evicted, so that makes the seniors nervous.”

Negotiations are underway to keep the center open, with Goggin citing a proposal pitched some time ago to take the building off the City’s hands.

“Several years ago, there was an agreement that the board would be able to by the building for $1, all warts, all problems, everything, we would assume all responsibility,” Goggin recalled. “That has come into question, so we’re trying to figure out what is reasonable.”

City officials say talks with the center are ongoing, and no decision on its future has been made at this time.

Goggin hopes no matter how it’s being run, that the center will be available for years to come.

“Mother nature always wins, we’re all getting older,” Goggin said. “I want a safe, warm, inviting place for seniors to go.”

The center will continue holding fundraisers and other activities for seniors until terms are reached with the City.

