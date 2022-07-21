Studies show decline in overall well-being in Americans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Less than 3% of Americans live a healthy lifestyle. That’s according to a 2016 study by the Mayo Clinic. More recently, studies are showing how the pandemic has taken a toll on the overall well-being of Americans.

The health and wellness director at the Woodson YMCA said when it comes to people thinking about healthy lifestyles, they tend to overthink it.

“I think when people jump into a healthy lifestyle, they overthink the fact that they have to focus on exercise and restricting their diet... and you have to think about more than just the physical aspect of it. Another component of self-care would be the social aspect,” Ramsey explained.

Ramsey said that there are five aspects to well-being: physical, emotional, social, spiritual, and intellectual. She added that it’s important to focus on each of the aspects of self-care to improve your overall well-being.

“I think that we’re in such a busy world and that everybody is ‘go, go, go,’ but does not take time to take care of themselves. And if you take the time to take care of yourself, you as a person are going to be better. Therefore the people around you will also be better because you’re in a happier place. You’re also projecting your positivity and your good emotional and mental state.”

She said the pandemic is an example of how face-to-face interactions were lost, along with people being able to meet their own self-care needs.

One way people can also take care of themselves physically, outside of exercise, is massage therapy. Ramsey is also a licensed massage therapist at the YMCA and explained the benefits its benefits.

“There are a lot of great benefits to massage therapy, this is one of the reasons why I went into this practice because I find it’s very relaxing for people. But also the other health benefits that you get is an improved circulation system, reduction of stress, anxiety, and depression, and for those who have a physical injury, massage therapy is like an added physical therapy for them.”

