TDS hosts Fundraiser for Family Support Center

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -TDS Telecommunications celebrated the start of construction on its all-fiber internet network in Chippewa Falls.

They did so with a Fundraiser at the Leinie Lodge for the Family Support Center. The Center helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking.

TDS donated $5,000 to the Family Support Center, and Leinie’s also contributed to the Fundraiser by donating $1 from every beer purchase during the event.

“Our focus on community engagement is demonstrated here today, where we’re raising money for the family support center. That’s kind of part of the fabric of TDS is to give back to the communities that we serve and kind of our local the local providers that are in the marketplace,” Drew Petersen with TDS Telecommunications, said.

TDS is building a fiber-to-the-premises network to more than 10,000 service addresses in Chippewa Falls and Altoona. TDS is also building a fiber network in Eau Claire.

