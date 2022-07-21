Advertisement

VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home

An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car while on his way home. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina is being recognized for helping save a woman from a burning car.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reports that Officer Doug Richards pulled a woman from a burning car while on his way home on May 28.

WCSC reports Officer Richards spotted a crash on Interstate 26 around 1:30 a.m. at exit 209.

The department shared a video of the incident that showed flames coming from the hood of the woman’s car, with Richards grabbing a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and running to her vehicle.

“Please, help me. I don’t want to die,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Department spokesperson Don Calabrese said officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire and rescued the woman.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a...
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, doctors said technology used to develop...
Doctors discuss Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in...
Taking spotlight, Ukrainian first lady pleads for more US arms
A dive team in Michigan helped a man recover his prosthetic leg after it sunk to the bottom of...
Deputies dive deep to recover man’s prosthetic leg from lake bottom