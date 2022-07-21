WAGNER TAILS: Romania & Snowflake and Baby

BARRON AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Two dogs are hoping to find a family able to adopt them together.

Romania and Snowflake are one-year-old chihuahua/terrier mixes. They arrived at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake from an overcrowded animal shelter.

These girls do well with other dogs and with cats. They would prefer a home with older children. Romania and Snowflake can be shy at first, but don’t let that first impression fool you.

They quickly turn into little shadows happy to follow you around. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

If you’re a foodie, you’ll appreciate and understand Baby. He’s a very food motivated cat available for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

He’s three years old. Staff members at ECCHA say Baby should be fine in a home with another cat as long as that other cat is okay coexisting as opposed to wanting to be best friends.

Baby loves anything that crinkles, and don’t forget about his love of food. Just don’t stand in the way of his wet food, and you should get a long great. Click HERE for the online adoption application.

