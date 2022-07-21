Advertisement

Wisconsin employment nearly back to pre-pandemic level

A new report on Wisconsin employment shows the state is just about where it was before the...
A new report on Wisconsin employment shows the state is just about where it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that the recovery has been uneven.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report on Wisconsin employment shows the state is just about where it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that the recovery has been uneven. Total employment is down about 2.4%, or about 69,500 jobs from December 2019, according to the analysis from the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Employment in clothing stores decreased 20% statewide; gambling and recreation are down 15%; the food services industry declined 9%. The report shows one sector that is thriving - transportation and warehousing, which grew 6.3% during the last two years. The unemployment rate has hovered around 3% the last several months and businesses are still struggling to find workers for their vacant positions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current...
Minor injuries reported after water rescue on the Eau Claire River
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards
60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a...
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Latest News

Recent decline in overall well-being in Americans.
Studies show decline in overall well-being in Americans
There was a half-mile race for kids, a two-mile race or a five-mile race as well as a virtual...
Fierce Freedom hosts 15th annual Justice Run
TDS donated $5,000 to the Family Support Center, and Leinie’s also contributed to the...
TDS hosts Fundraiser for Family Support Center
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/21/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/21/22