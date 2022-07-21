Advertisement

Wrightstown native, WWII veteran, turns 100

Harold Merkl was born on July 21, 1922. He's lived in Appleton, the South Pacific, Wrightstown...
Harold Merkl was born on July 21, 1922. He's lived in Appleton, the South Pacific, Wrightstown and New Franken.(Photos provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin adds another centenarian. Harold Merkl celebrates his 100th birthday Thursday.

Merkl spent 60 of those 100 years in Wrightstown.

He was a weight lifter, boxer and runner before he entered the Army in World War II. He served in the Military Police in the South Pacific from 1943 to 1946.

He came home from the Philippines to Appleton, met a woman and got married. They had six children and moved to Wrightstown in 1959. We’re told he was well known for his birdhouses and built enough to give to anyone who stopped to admire them.

In 2017, Merkl was on Honor Flight Mission 42 to Washington, DC, to see the war monuments.

Today he lives in New Franken, where he’s a resident at Anna’s House, which says he enjoys holding doors for visitors and helping any residents who need something.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current...
Minor injuries reported after water rescue on the Eau Claire River
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards
60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a...
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Latest News

The 2022 Eau Claire County Fair runs July 25-31
Eau Claire County Fair gearing up
Kabobs and street tacos on the grill
Grill like you mean it!
Harvest of the Month: Leafy Greens
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Little Mermaid”
Inclusive Ministry Church is back in-person in Eau Claire
Inclusive Ministry is back with in-person services