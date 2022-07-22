Advertisement

131st annual La Crosse Interstate Fair underway

La Crosse Interstate Fair
La Crosse Interstate Fair(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of people are expected to head to West Salem this weekend to enjoy the La Crosse Interstate Fair.

The 131st annual fair kicked off on Wednesday, and has activities and entertainment scheduled through Sunday night.

Fair Manager Marla Stello says the near week-long event has been carefully mapped out since the culmination of the 130th fair last summer.

“It’s a whole year of planning, it just doesn’t happen easily in five days,” Stello shared. “The youth are so excited, they plan all year with their projects, and the animals, they’re just happen to put it on display for all the hard work and energy that they put into it for people to see.”

Live music, variety shows, tractor pulls, and the annual carnival are all part of the festivities planned for the weekend.

Stello says along with the family fun, the fair offers educational opportunities for young attendees.

“Some kids that are here today from schools and day cares have never seen a live hog, or a sheep, or a dairy animal, or a beef animal,” Stello explained. “This is a chance to share fairs and agriculture with the community.”

Area youth will also be showing animals, and participating in other events that spotlight the important role agriculture plays in La Crosse County.

“Fairs actually got started because of agriculture, and a way to share agriculture with the community and all the interest, it’s just evolved into more entertainment over the years,” Stello said

Attendees can enjoy the event free of charge, and there’s also free parking at the West Salem fairgrounds.

A full list of events being planned for the weekend can be found here.

