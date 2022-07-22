Chippewa Falls woman pleads not guilty in connection to overdose death

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman pleads not guilty in connection to an overdose death in Eau Claire County.

33-year-old Chelsey Leith was arrested on April 28 in Minnesota and faced a charge of 1st-degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County.

July 22, 2022 court documents show Leith enters not guilty pleas.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 3, 2020, at about 9:54 p.m., Altoona Police officers responded to a home on Hayden Avenue in Altoona for a report of a man being pulseless and non-breathing. Officers were taken upstairs to his room where the man was found hunched over on the floor on his knees and elbows. An officer said the man was cold and rigid to the touch. Drug paraphernalia was seen in the room. The autopsy noted approximately 15 apparent needle injection marks on the man’s right arm and approximately 20-25 apparent needle injection marks in the left arm, concluding he likely died of an overdose. Officers learned that the man was a recovering heroin addict, who had been trying to get clean without medical assistance. The toxicology results indicated the presence of heroin, fentanyl, and THC in the man’s blood.

Investigators said that Leith, who was out on bond at the time for a 2019 case in Dunn County, provided the man the drugs prior to his death. A warrant for her arrest was issued Jan. 12, 2022 and charges were filed.

