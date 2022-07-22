Counselors are happy about the new suicide hotline

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts a new resource is available with the quick dial of three numbers.

On July 16, 2022 the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was launched. People can now easily reach a mental health professional by calling, texting, or chatting the number 988.

“I think it’s an awesome resource for people,” Director of UW-Eau Claire Counseling Services, Riley McGrath, said. “It just makes it a lot more accessible. We have to like print out the numbers and give them a list of things, so this makes it like a lot more easy to memorize.”

McGrath said the lifeline is not only a resource, but also a tool to spread awareness about mental health.

“It can help destigmatize it too,” McGrath said. “Just knowing that oh, there’s so many people that deal with this, so there’s actually a number similar to 911 that people can call to get resources.”

Independent Practitioner for Collaborative Counseling LLC, McKala McWilliams-Nehring, said that the lifeline provides a sense of security for therapists.

“It helps us know as therapists that our clients can be safe and have other people to reach out to when we are not available,” McWilliams-Nehring said.

McGrath said the chat function builds a bridge for people who are not used to speaking out about their mental health.

“Sometimes people feel more comfortable reaching out via a text to build that comfortability with reaching out first and then sometimes people then think, this is safe,” McGrath said.

McGrath said although the number is a great resource it’s not meant to be a replacement for counseling services.

“It’s an emergency resource just to get you support in that moment, whereas for ongoing counseling you’re going to be setting goals, you’re going to be following up, there’s more accountability, just gives you time to work on things,” McGrath said.

McWilliams-Nehring said the lifeline serves as a first step, while counseling is about continuing to work through mental health struggles.

“Therapy and counseling takes us to the next step of looking at why things are so tough and what can we do about it,” McWilliams-Nehring said.

In 2020, the CDC said a death by suicide happened every 11 minutes. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have trained counselors available 24/7. Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin helped author the lifeline.

