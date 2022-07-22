Advertisement

Country Jam returns to the Chippewa Valley

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - Grab your cowboy boots and hats, Country Jam is back in the Chippewa Valley.

The music festival kicked off day one of three in the Town of Union Thursday afternoon.

Thursday’s headliner is Cody Johnson with Little Big Town and Dustin Lynch hitting the main stage on Friday and Saturday.

This year’s Country Jam is expected to be the last one in the Town of Union before moving to their new spot in the Town of Wheaton.

Event organizers say they’re excited for the future and grateful to have become a tradition for many.

“A couple of years ago, we laid out our core values and one of them is that we create moments in time,” said Kathy Wright, general manager of Country Jam. “It’s very much about the artists and what’s happening on the stage, but everybody has a Country Jam story and we just absolutely love being a part of that in so many people’s lives.”

Tickets are still available at the main gate and online. Ticket upgrades are also still available at the grounds.

