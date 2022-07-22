CVTC responds to fake bomb threats

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday afternoon CVTC campus buildings were evacuated and locked down following bomb threats on two campuses.

At 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, CVTC was notified by the Eau Claire Communications Center that a call was received indicating there was a bomb at the CVTC Gateway Campus located at 2320 Alpine Road, Eau Claire. The Gateway Campus was evacuated at 3:02 p.m.

A second call was received from the Dunn County Sherriff’s Office at 3:12 p.m. indicating that a call was received indicating a bomb was located at the CVTC Menomonie Campus.

At 3:16 p.m. all CVTC campuses in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls, River Falls and Neillsville were evacuated and the CVTC Public Safety Department began working with local law enforcement agencies to conduct a sweep of all campus buildings.

All CVTC buildings have been cleared by local law enforcement agencies and CVTC Public Safety.

“The safety of our students, employees and guests are of the utmost importance, and we appreciate the quick actions of law enforcement to check all CVTC buildings,” said Joni Geroux, vice president of Strategic Communications & Community Engagement at CVTC.

CVTC campuses will resume regular business operations on Friday, July 22.

