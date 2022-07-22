Eau Claire City-County Health Department says masking indoors strongly recommended

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Eau Claire County from a “medium” to “high” COVID-19 level, masking indoors is now “strongly recommended.”

While Eau Claire County is at the high community level, the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department strongly recommend people take greater precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread.

These precautions recommended and listed by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department include:

Everyone age two and older should wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Stay home if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19, and talk to a health care provider about available treatments.

If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease, consider taking stronger precautions: Wear a mask or respirator that offers greater protection; consider avoiding non-essential activities in public indoor places; talk to your health care provider about taking additional precautions and whether you are a candidate for treatments like antivirals and monoclonal antibodies; and have a plan for rapid testing if needed.

Unvaccinated people six months and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine and stay up to date on booster doses. COVID-19 vaccines are free and available through your health care provider and local community clinics. You can find a local COVID-19 vaccine provider or clinic at vaccines.gov

“More than 61% of people in Eau Claire County have gotten vaccinated to protect against COVID-19,” Lieske Giese, Health Department Director, said. “Since there are more cases and more hospitalizations in our county right now, we’re asking the public to wear masks in indoor public places and get vaccinated to protect themselves and the capacity of our health care system.”

To check the CDC’s COVID-19 community level for your county you van visit the CDC’s website.

You can view Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s full media release here.

