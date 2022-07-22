Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are you ready for some fuβbal?

Saturday evening, Lambeau Field is expected to be filled with fans from all over the world for its first-ever soccer game, and the chance for strong storms isn’t putting a hold on game day.

Even under the shadow of weather alerts, people are having fun and are excited about Saturday’s match. The Packers Pro Shop is carrying Manchester City and Bayern Munich merchandise. Kids aged 6 to 16 took part in free soccer clinics with Manchester City in nearby Titletown.

Lambeau Field will be filled almost to capacity with 77,000 people from every U.S. state and 19 foreign countries.

Packers officials say they’ve weathered storms before at the stadium and have plans in place. They encourage people to be patient, dress for the weather, and bring a poncho. Umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium.

“The hope is that it falls in a good way that will be friendly that evening, and if things do come up we will keep fans apprised of it with the normal ways we do with announcements and messages on video boards, and we will engage it as it happens,” Aaron Popkey, director of public affairs, said.

The Packers say safety is their first priority. In the event of lightning or other severe weather, the organization would remove everyone from the stadium bowl for covered areas and bring them back when it’s safe.

“Safety is our primary concern, of course, but I’m very confident that we will be able to get the match in no matter what happens,” Popkey said.

And they’re hoping to host another match in the future.

“The excitement that’s building is a lot of fun for us to be a part of,” Popkey said. “We’ve been putting on different events here for years. We had hockey in the 2000s, concerts, college football, and now we’ve got international football with two of the top clubs in the world.”

Kailin Schumacher and meteorologist Cruz Medina discuss what to expect Saturday at the stadium

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.