One of the busiest tourism times from Green Bay to Oshkosh

Northeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley are getting ready for what could be the region's busiest weeks for tourism in years
An exhibition match of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is taking place at Lambeau Field on...
An exhibition match of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is taking place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23, 2022.(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Northeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley are getting ready for what could be the region’s busiest weeks for tourism in years.

More than 77,000 tickets have been sold for an international soccer exhibition match Saturday at Lambeau Field featuring Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga and Manchester City of the Premier League.

It's the first time Lambeau has hosted a soccer game and it's one of a handful of exhibition games by top European teams played each year in the U.S.

“This is huge for us,” said Nick Meisner of Discover Green Bay. “These are two championship-level teams with massive and passionate followings who now are hearing about Green Bay and our surrounding communities.”

The tourism agency estimates an economic impact of $10 million from the match, about two-thirds of what an average Packers home game generates, Wisconsin Public Radio r eported.

Next week not only will Packers training camp draw the fan faithful to Green Bay, EAA AirVenture kicks off about 50 miles to the south in Oshkosh.

Last year, more than 600,000 people attended the weeklong exhibition, which includes air shows, experimental aircraft and other aviation demonstrations. The organization has said the event brings at least $170 million to the region.

After hitting record spending levels in 2019, tourism across Wisconsin dropped by 30% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry has since mostly recovered.

