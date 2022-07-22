Advertisement

Outagamie County deputies save ducklings, eagle

Outagamie County deputies rescued a family of ducklings that fell into the sewer near the...
Outagamie County deputies rescued a family of ducklings that fell into the sewer near the county courthouse(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four Outagamie County deputies can add animal rescue to their resumes.

Thursday morning, three deputies from the courthouse security division rescued several ducklings from a sewer outside the courthouse.

One deputy climbed into the sewer to retrieve them while other employees assisted with keeping them safe.

An Outagamie County deputy climbs into the sewer outside the county courthouse to rescue...
An Outagamie County deputy climbs into the sewer outside the county courthouse to rescue ducklings(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

Later in the day, another deputy responded to an injured eagle in the northern part of the county. The eagle might have been hit by a car.

The deputy coordinated with Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay and transported the eagle to be treated there.

An Outagamie County deputy rescues an injured eagle which was possibly hit by a car
An Outagamie County deputy rescues an injured eagle which was possibly hit by a car(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

