Outagamie County deputies save ducklings, eagle
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four Outagamie County deputies can add animal rescue to their resumes.
Thursday morning, three deputies from the courthouse security division rescued several ducklings from a sewer outside the courthouse.
One deputy climbed into the sewer to retrieve them while other employees assisted with keeping them safe.
Later in the day, another deputy responded to an injured eagle in the northern part of the county. The eagle might have been hit by a car.
The deputy coordinated with Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay and transported the eagle to be treated there.
