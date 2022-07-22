Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 21st 2022

By JD Danielson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a rematch in the 19U legion regional finals as Eau Claire once again faces off with Chippewa Falls.

They aren’t the only teams looking to keep their postseasons rolling, as various levels of local legion ball enter their state and regional tournaments.

Plus, the Express look to continue their winning ways after the All-Star break as they host the Loggers.

