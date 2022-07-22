Advertisement

Update given on Chippewa County church vandalism, person of interest identified

In consultation with the Chippewa County DA office the Police Department has recommended a...
In consultation with the Chippewa County DA office the Police Department has recommended a charge of criminal damage to religious property for Muench.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chief of Police with Chippewa Falls Police Department has provided an update on church vandalism that occurred in Chippewa County.

The update courtesy of Chief of Police, Matthew Kelm, says on June 30 at 3:07 p.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to the Church of Notre Dame at 117 Allen Street in Chippewa Falls for a report of vandalism.

According to Chief of Police, Kelm, there was written in red spray paint “EX 21:22″ on the sidewalk in front of the church. Also, the sign in front of the church was spray painted in red covering the time and dates of services. The next day on July 1 at 7:11 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department Officers responded St. Charles Catholic Church at 810 Pearl Street in Chippewa Falls. Both front doors to the church were spray painted in red with an “X”. On the concrete sidewalk by the front doors was spray painted in red “EX 21:22″, “fetus” and “women”. Later that day at 10:44 a.m. officers responded to Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 412 South Main Street in Chippewa Falls. Both front doors to the church were spray painted with a red “X”.

Chief of Police, Kelm, notes Officers learned that from Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department that on July 1 at 8:07 a.m. they were sent to St. Peters Catholic School in the town of Tilden for a report of vandalism. Deputies found in red spray paint “X”s on the doors and on the sidewalk concrete were the words “women” and “fetuses”. Officers noted that in addition to the paint color being the same, the handwriting in each case was consistent.

At this time, the Police Department believes that all of these incidents were carried out by the same person.

Officers identified a person of interest, 29-year-old Shawn Muench. Muench is suspected of carrying out each incident. Despite repeated attempts over the last several weeks, the Police Department hasn’t been able to find and speak to Muench.

In consultation with the Chippewa County DA office the Police Department has recommended a charge of criminal damage to religious property for Muench.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current...
Minor injuries reported after water rescue on the Eau Claire River
According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old German Martinez of Eau Claire is facing three...
Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’

Latest News

Fans watch Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2021 training camp at Ray...
Green Bay Packers move up times for first training camp practices
While the county is at the high community level, the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health...
Eau Claire City-County Health Department says masking indoors strongly recommended
Skywarn 13 Weather - 7/22/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/23/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/23/22