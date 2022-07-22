U.S. House spending bill includes money for several western Wisconsin projects

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several projects throughout western Wisconsin, including two in Eau Claire, could be getting a major boost.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed spending bills allotting around $16.5 million to projects in the region.

One organization that could funds, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley (BGCGVC). It would get $1 million to renovate its Lee and Mary Marquardt Center, creating a teen center.

“We really want to focus on our teens and the unique needs of teens, and this facility renovation would give us the ability to do that,” BGCGCV CEO Ann Kaiser said.

She said having space dedicated to teens will keep them in the club through their middle and high school years.

“By having programming and spaces that are really specific to teens, it’s a real game changer,” Kaiser said. “They ain’t hanging out with the little kids, it really is there own. And it helps them to build leadership and autonomy that they really are drawn toward.”

To build the center, the club needs money.

Kaiser said she worked closely with Rep. Ron King, D-Wisconsin, to get the money for the project included in the House spending bill.

“As a kid who grew up in the Boys and Girls Club system myself, I know how valuable these clubs are in our communities,” Kind said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs isn’t the only organization that could benefit from the spending bills. Visit Eau Claire would receive $750,000 to build a pedestrian underpass beneath Menomonee Street at the site of the Sonnentag Center.

“Generally just make pedestrian traffic and traffic safer there. So we’re looking to put an underpass under Menomonee Street and connect Sonnentag and the upcoming events center and hotel to the other side of the road to Carson Park,” Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Benny Anderson said.

“I think it’s very important,” Kind said. “I’ve always worked very closely with the local communities, people back home, listened to what their priorities are, concerns, and if there’s a way for me to step up and help, this is the way to do it.”

The legislation still has to pass the U.S. Senate before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Kind said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, is working to ensure funding for these projects gets in the Senate bill.

Other western Wisconsin organizations that could receive funding include the New Lisbon Police Department, the City of Prairie du Chien, the City of Viroqua, Grant County, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, Family and Children’s Center of Wisconsin, AdventHealth Durand, Village of Viola, Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program and Gundersen Tri-County Hospital.

