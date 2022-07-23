Advertisement

Brewers agree to $20.5M Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee

Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the second inning of the team's baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed to a $20.5 million, five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee. Ashby’s deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances, striking out 83 in 69 innings. He would not have been eligible for arbitration until after the 2024 season, and the options could cover two seasons in which he potentially would be eligible for free agency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers noted that in addition to the paint color being the same, the handwriting in each case...
Update given on Chippewa County church vandalism, person of interest identified
Investigators said that Leith, who was out on bond at the time for a 2019 case in Dunn County,...
Chippewa Falls woman pleads not guilty in connection to overdose death
While the county is at the high community level, the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health...
Eau Claire City-County Health Department says masking indoors strongly recommended
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
Packers LT Bakhtiari lands on P.U.P. list
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms
Eau Claire Express
SportScene 13 for Friday, July 22nd
Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Green Bay Packers report record revenue in 2022