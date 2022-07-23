Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers noted that in addition to the paint color being the same, the handwriting in each case...
Update given on Chippewa County church vandalism, person of interest identified
The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current...
Minor injuries reported after water rescue on the Eau Claire River
Investigators said that Leith, who was out on bond at the time for a 2019 case in Dunn County,...
Chippewa Falls woman pleads not guilty in connection to overdose death
According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old German Martinez of Eau Claire is facing three...
Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search ends after human remains found in Port Edwards

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
Severe threat unfolds Saturday
Saturday severe threat: risk for damaging winds and a few tornadoes
Eau Claire Express
SportScene 13 for Friday, July 22nd
SportScene 13 - Friday (7/22/22)