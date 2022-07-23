Advertisement

Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

Employees of the WE Health Clinic in Duluth are acutely aware of Minnesota’s status as an...
Employees of the WE Health Clinic in Duluth are acutely aware of Minnesota’s status as an island of legal abortion among Upper Midwest states.(New Voices / Flickr / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Inside northern Minnesota’s only abortion clinic, patients from Wisconsin and Texas sit among Minnesotans. They are the leading edge of an expected surge of out-of-state patients following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of the federal right to abortion. Employees of the WE Health Clinic in Duluth are acutely aware of Minnesota’s status as an island of legal abortion among Upper Midwest states. Its doctors say they are trying to accommodate as many people seeking abortions as possible and are working on how to handle an expected surge in patients. Staff say the increased pressure began months before the Supreme Court decision, when states including Texas and Oklahoma moved to ban abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers noted that in addition to the paint color being the same, the handwriting in each case...
Update given on Chippewa County church vandalism, person of interest identified
Investigators said that Leith, who was out on bond at the time for a 2019 case in Dunn County,...
Chippewa Falls woman pleads not guilty in connection to overdose death
While the county is at the high community level, the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health...
Eau Claire City-County Health Department says masking indoors strongly recommended
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle
Severe threat unfolds Saturday
Saturday severe threat: risk for damaging winds and a few tornadoes

Latest News

Severe threat unfolds Saturday
Saturday severe threat: risk for damaging winds and a few tornadoes
Eau Claire Express
SportScene 13 for Friday, July 22nd
SportScene 13 - Friday (7/22/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/22/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/22/22)