Packers LT Bakhtiari lands on P.U.P. list

The All-Pro left tackle won’t be available to practice at the start of training camp next week
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers’ David Bakhtiari has landed on the P.U.P. list. Physically Unable to Perform, the All-Pro left tackle won’t be available to practice at the start of training camp next week.

Bakhtiari, who signed the richest deal for an offensive lineman in league history late in the 2020 season, tore his ACL on New Year’s Eve that year. He has played just a quarter-and-a-half of football since. Bakhtiari was unable to go in last season’s playoff loss after a setback and hasn’t practiced in the offseason program this year. On Friday, rookie receiver Christian Watson, along with the likes of Robert Tonyan, Elgton Jenkins, Mason Crosby, Dean Lowry, and others landed on the P.U.P. list as well.

The P.U.P. list to start camp doesn’t necessarily equate to a long-term issue. It just gives the team the option of placing that player on P.U.P. to start the regular season and not count as a roster spot on the initial 53. Players who start the season on P.U.P. must miss at least 4 games. That’s a lower number than years past when players had to sit out 6 weeks.

