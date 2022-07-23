Advertisement

Saturday severe threat: risk for damaging winds and a few tornadoes

Severe threat unfolds Saturday
Severe threat unfolds Saturday(WEAU)
By Darren Maier
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin is in the peak of severe weather season and with various outdoor events and activities on the calendar Saturday, it will be a good day to remain weather aware. The morning hours are likely to be quiet, but we are expecting developing thunderstorms in Minnesota to slide eastward and intensify as they work into the state. The best time frame at this point to see the severe threat will come between 2-8pm, which looks to put both the I-94 and I-90 corridors in the risk zone. Favorable atmospheric conditions for severe weather will include building heat, high dew points and plenty of wind energy and shear in the atmosphere. Individual storms should form initially, but transition into a more organized line which will favor damaging winds as the greatest risk. Large hail is also likely, with even a tornado or two possible.

All modes of severe weather possible on Saturday
All modes of severe weather possible on Saturday(WEAU)

There is some indication after the initial round of storms pass, additional development may occur up through midnight, though the severe risk should be lower. Still, any of these storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, and places that see a few rounds during the day and night will easily have a chance to pick up 1-2″ of rain, with even 2-4″ amounts on the table, so at least localized flooding is also a risk. These storms will be associated with a warm front and weak low that is expected to move away overnight into early Sunday morning, bringing a cooler and drier finish to the weekend. Stay up to date on all the latest weather forecast information right here on weau.com and on the Skywarn 13 weather app.

