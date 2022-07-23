UW Health hosts ‘Roll & Stroll’ for pancreatic cancer research

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW health experts say pancreatic cancer is one of the three worst cancers and the Carbone Cancer Center is inviting the community to support research efforts for the disease at the ninth annual Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer next month in Middleton.

The event, taking place at Capital Brewery in Middleton on August 14, allows for participants to choose from a 50k, 25k or 5k bike ride as well as a 5k run or two-mile roll and stroll that is open to walkers, scooters, wheelchairs, skateboards and dogs!

The cancer center says that pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in Wisconsin and across the U.S. All the funds raised during the Roll & Stroll will support pancreas cancer research and care initiatives at UW Carbone.

Dr. Jeremy Kratz, gastrointestinal medical oncologist, UW Carbone Cancer Center, and physician-scientist in the UW Center for Human Genomics and Precision Medicine said that just over 10% of people live more than five years after being diagnosed with pancreas cancer.

“We work hard for our patients to give them every possible option,” Kratz said. “But the more research we can do, and the more we learn, the more options we can give those diagnosed with pancreas cancer, including earlier diagnoses and better outcomes.”

He also said the Roll & Stroll provides a community for those touched by cancer.

“Gathering survivors, caregivers, family, friends and health care teams shows everyone impacted by this disease that they are not alone,” he said.

The Roll & Stroll begins at 8:30 a.m. and will also include music, raffles, games, food and more.

Those interested in participating individually or with a team can register here for the day’s events.

