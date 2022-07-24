Advertisement

Deputies: Teen arrested after taking 6 hostage at Fla. home

By WJXT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people, including children, hostage in a Florida home.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the Jacksonville neighborhood of Oceanway after reports of an armed subject holding hostages.

After receiving an arrest warrant and a search warrant, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and was able to safely remove the suspect, 15-year-old Caleb Seth Boone, and six hostages from the home.

Boone was taken into custody. He is facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment.

Investigators are still looking into the motivation for the incident and what led up to it, but they say they believe Boone was armed. The 15-year-old does not live at the home, and his connection to those who do is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says Boone had “numerous outstanding custody orders.”

“My understanding is he has a lengthy criminal record. I can tell you, it’s definitely not our first interaction with him,” JSO Lt. Shannon Hartley said.

