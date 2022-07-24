Advertisement

Lake Wissota Yacht Club celebrates 50 years

The Lake Wissota Yacht Club held sailboat races and an open house to celebrate 50 years of the...
The Lake Wissota Yacht Club held sailboat races and an open house to celebrate 50 years of the club.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In 1972, a group of sailors bought land in Chippewa County, founding the Lake Wissota Yacht Club. From that time on, club members have enjoyed sailing and being on the lake.

“We had hundreds of people come through this club over the last 50 years, and we’re hoping those people come back and they see what we’ve done in the last 50 years and maybe get an opportunity to get on our sailboats and have rides,” Jack Rokser, Lake Wissota Yacht Club Event Coordinator, said.

Rokser said the club wants to give the public a chance to see inside the club.

“Basically what we’re trying to do is just give the opportunity, the community the opportunity to see what we’re about, but also give them an opportunity to come and experience what sailing is all about,” Rokser said.

While this event is celebrating how far the Lake Wissota Yacht Club has come in the last 50 years, members said it is necessary to recognize the founding of the club.

“It’s important to remember the people who started the club, to not forget what it all took to build the club, and to have the club the way it is today so that people appreciate what their predecessors went through to build it and have it the way it is now,” Dale Taylor, Lake Wissota Yacht Club member, said.

Members said this is a place where people can enjoy racing their boats and the community around them.

“People join this club to sail,” Rokser said. “But, what they found out is over the last year, they stayed because of the relationship and the strong support that each of the people get when they come to this club.”

Rokser said the members are his favorite part of the club.

“It’s all about the people and it’s all about relationships and it’s all about the memories that happened over the last 50 years.”

Club members said they are looking forward to the next 50 years on the lake.

More information about the Lake Wissota Yacht Club can be found on its website.

