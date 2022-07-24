One person hurt in Vernon County after a camper overturned

VERNON COUNTY Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a camper overturned Saturday afternoon in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about the camper near the marina at Waters Edge Motel.

Strong winds, rain, and traffic hazards made it hard for first responders to get to the marina.

Two people and two dogs were trapped in the camper but were able to get out.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said several other vehicles were damaged by fallen trees at the Marina and throughout the Stoddard and Genoa areas.

The Village of Stoddard was without power Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.