Advertisement

One person hurt in Vernon County after a camper overturned

Severe storms hit Vernon County Saturday
Severe storms hit Vernon County Saturday(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON COUNTY Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a camper overturned Saturday afternoon in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about the camper near the marina at Waters Edge Motel.

Strong winds, rain, and traffic hazards made it hard for first responders to get to the marina.

Two people and two dogs were trapped in the camper but were able to get out.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said several other vehicles were damaged by fallen trees at the Marina and throughout the Stoddard and Genoa areas.

The Village of Stoddard was without power Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tin Can Mobile Bar, which started in May, was at this year's Country Jam.
Couple brings new business to Country Jam
Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state...
Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’
Investigators said that Leith, who was out on bond at the time for a 2019 case in Dunn County,...
Chippewa Falls woman pleads not guilty in connection to overdose death

Latest News

41-year-old Rice Lake man arrested for driving under the influence
Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense
The Lake Wissota Yacht Club held sailboat races and an open house to celebrate 50 years of the...
Lake Wissota Yacht Club celebrates 50 years
1,000 Xcel Energy customers in La Crosse and surround areas without power
Xcel Energy is working to restore power to La Crosse area customers after severe weather
The Eau Claire Express battle the Rochester Honkers.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 23rd