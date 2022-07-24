Advertisement

Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense

41-year-old Rice Lake man arrested for driving under the influence
41-year-old Rice Lake man arrested for driving under the influence(MGN)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Rice Lake was arrested Sunday morning in Washburn County.

Wisconsin State Troopers stopped to check on a disabled motorist on County Road D. An investigation was conducted on the driver, 41-year-old Christopher Michael Karpowicz.

Karpowicz was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (drugged driving 5ht offense, operating a vehicle after revocation, and on a Barron County warrant.

Karpowicz was transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood and then taken to the Washburn County jail.

