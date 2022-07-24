Xcel Energy is working to restore power to La Crosse area customers after severe weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is working to restore power to customers in La Crosse and surrounding areas after last night’s severe storms.

Approximately 1,000 customers are without power with Xcel expecting most will see their power restored by 4 p.m. in some areas. In other areas, work to restore power could continue until 9 p.m. with the most significant damage in the Village of Stoddard.

Xcel said customers without power in the La Crosse area or surrounding areas should also check their mast, which is the electric service connection to their home. If the mast is damaged, Xcel said a licensed electrician is needed to make repairs and it must be inspected before service can be restored.

