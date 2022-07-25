2 people hurt after separate weekend motorcycle crashes in Pierce County

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes this weekend in Pierce County.

The first crash happened on Saturday at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 29 near 690th Avenue in the Town of Clifton near River Falls. A 53-year-old man from South Range was driving his motorcycle east on Highway 29 when he lost control and went into the ditch. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after being hurt in the crash.

The second crash happened on Sunday at 10:51 a.m. on County Highway O near 430th Avenue in the Town of Trimbelle near Hager City. A 53-year-old man from Lake Elmo, Minn. was driving his motorcycle south on County Highway O when he hit a deer, lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. after being hurt in the crash.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Allina Health Ambulance Service, the Prescott Fire Department and the Prescott Police Department at Saturday’s crash and the Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service at Sunday’s crash.

