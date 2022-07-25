Advertisement

2 people hurt after separate weekend motorcycle crashes in Pierce County

Both of the people hurt in the crashes were taken to a hospital.
Both of the people hurt in the crashes were taken to a hospital.
Both of the people hurt in the crashes were taken to a hospital.(WAFB)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes this weekend in Pierce County.

The first crash happened on Saturday at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 29 near 690th Avenue in the Town of Clifton near River Falls. A 53-year-old man from South Range was driving his motorcycle east on Highway 29 when he lost control and went into the ditch. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after being hurt in the crash.

The second crash happened on Sunday at 10:51 a.m. on County Highway O near 430th Avenue in the Town of Trimbelle near Hager City. A 53-year-old man from Lake Elmo, Minn. was driving his motorcycle south on County Highway O when he hit a deer, lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. after being hurt in the crash.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Allina Health Ambulance Service, the Prescott Fire Department and the Prescott Police Department at Saturday’s crash and the Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service at Sunday’s crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Rice Lake man arrested for driving under the influence
Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense
The Tin Can Mobile Bar, which started in May, was at this year's Country Jam.
Couple brings new business to Country Jam
Severe storms hit Vernon County Saturday
One person hurt in Vernon County after a camper overturned
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state...
Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Latest News

Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
La Crosse City Council Chambers
La Crosse seeks applicants for City Council vacancy
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Juneau Co.
Average COVID-19 in Wisconsin cases push past 1,700 per day