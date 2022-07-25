Average COVID-19 in Wisconsin cases push past 1,700 per day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average for new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continued its upward climb over the weekend, pushing past 1,700 per day for the first time in six weeks, new Department of Health Services figures show.

While Mondays usually see the lowest day-to-day number of new cases, state health officials still reported more than 1,000 of them to start this week. That allowed the rolling average to tick up 1,757 cases per day. That puts it at highest point since June 6, when the average was making its steady decline from the only surge of cases in the past six months that was higher than it is now.

The rise in cases also is reflected in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community levels map. On Thursday, DHS’ weekly update reported 16 counties, including much of southern Wisconsin, was now in the high levels. According to Public Health Madison and Dane Co., the counts are being driven by the BA.5 variant, which it indicated was likely the dominant strain in the county and the state.

While the average for cases rises, a corresponding increase in people dying from the virus has not happened, the data show. The seven-day rolling average for coronavirus-related deaths remains at two per day and has not exceeded three per day since the beginning of the month. With the latest daily figures, state officials have recorded 13,204 deaths since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.