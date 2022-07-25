Advertisement

Blood drive to be held Tuesday in Eau Claire

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Knights of Columbus organization is holding a blood drive in Eau Claire on Tuesday, July 26.

The drive will be held at Kennedy Hall, where the Knights of Columbus building is located, from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday. Kennedy Hall is located at 2708 Thomas Drive.

Last week, the American Red Cross said that summertime is typically slower for blood donations and encouraged people to donate.

Bob Link, the blood drive coordinator for the Knights of Columbus in Eau Claire, said that there is an extreme shortage of all types of blood in Wisconsin.

