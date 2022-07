EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A program that helps support those going through a divorce or separation, will start August 18 in Eau Claire.

The series is facilitated by Dori Pulse and starts Thursday, August 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Church in Eau Claire.

715-832-6363

To register, use the church app, call the office or email dori.pls@live.com

